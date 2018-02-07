Applications for SUNY, CUNY schools increase since Excelsior Scholarship established

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Applications for SUNY four-year schools have increased by nine percent since New York State announced the Excelsior Scholarship- applications to CUNY schools have increased 11 percent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Wednesday.

Both systems also have seen significant increases in freshmen taking 15 credits per semester for Fall 2017- 11 percent for SUNY, and 39 percent for CUNY.

“Since the introduction of the Excelsior Scholarship, more New Yorkers from middle income households have the opportunity for free tuition, making a high quality college education attainable,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said. Now, as we enter the second year of this program, we are encouraged to see a significant increase in the number of students applying to SUNY and taking that first step toward making their college dream a reality.”