Buffalo narcotics detective charged with DWI in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo narcotics detective was driving his police-issued vehicle when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated overnight Monday in Cheektowaga, according to records obtained by News 4.

According to those records, it’s his second arrest for drunk driving.

Cheektowaga Police say BPD detective Mark Locicero was behind the wheel of his unmarked city vehicle in the parking lot of the Transit Road Wegmans in Cheektowaga Monday morning.

#BREAKING: @BPDAlerts Detective Mark Locicero was driving his city-issued car when he was arrested early Monday morning for DWI in #Cheektowaga, reports show. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) February 7, 2018

Police say he rammed a car at least once just before 12:30 a.m.

This is the officer’s second DWI, but because his first happened more than ten years ago, Monday’s charge is a misdemeanor.

Buffalo Police issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon, stating Det. Locicero has been suspended without pay. An internal investigation is underway.