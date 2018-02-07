Buffalo narcotics detective charged with DWI in Cheektowaga

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo narcotics detective was driving his police-issued vehicle when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated overnight Monday in Cheektowaga, according to records obtained by News 4.

According to those records, it’s his second arrest for drunk driving.

Cheektowaga Police say BPD detective Mark Locicero was behind the wheel of his unmarked city vehicle in the parking lot of the Transit Road Wegmans in Cheektowaga Monday morning.

Police say he rammed a car at least once just before 12:30 a.m.

This is the officer’s second DWI, but because his first happened more than ten years ago, Monday’s charge is a misdemeanor.

Buffalo Police issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon, stating Det. Locicero has been suspended without pay. An internal investigation is underway.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s