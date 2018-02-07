Clothing, accessories boutique owner hoping to spread positivity through store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After spending all day working, Diana Herbert comes to her North Tonawanda home, logs online and pushes out orders and positive vibes to women around the country.

“They just light up and feel so good about themselves,” said Herbert, the owner of Empower Boutique. “When I envisioned it, I saw women banding together, supporting each other, telling each other they look good in the clothes.”

The business woman believes when women feel good about what themselves, they’re going to pass on their positivity.

“It spreads. They feel that and then they’ll want to compliment something else. It spreads that powerfulness among women, like let’s stick together.”

Most of Herbert’s business comes from online sales. Locally, she hosts events and pop ups around the regions. When she arrives, she strives to bring more than just the clothes and accessories; she’s there to spread positive energy and bring together women from diverse backgrounds.

“It’s easy to be judgmental but to be able to look at another woman and appreciate them and respect and encourage them ,even if it’s just by saying they like the shirt, it impacts them even in the littlest way.”

Click here to learn more about Empower Boutique.