Deputy fatally shoots homicide suspect on Florida interstate

AP Published:
PHOTO/AP

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — A man killed a woman in a Florida shopping center parking lot Wednesday, dragged her into his SUV and then drove the wrong-way on a Florida interstate before he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect shot the woman in a suburban parking lot and pulled her inside his Nissan Rogue before fleeing.

As deputies arrived at the shopping center, callers reported a southbound driver in the northbound lanes of nearby Interstate 95, Bradshaw said.

A deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived moments after the Rogue crashed into three vehicles and forced others off the road, causing injuries.

The officers rushed the Rogue and the trooper shocked the driver with his stun gun, but it didn’t work, Bradshaw said.

The deputy then shot the driver, killing him, Bradshaw said. The woman was found dead inside the Rogue. Bradshaw said authorities don’t know if the suspect and the victim had a relationship.

Bradshaw said it was later learned the suspect was wanted for a non-fatal shooting Tuesday in West Palm Beach. He did not have immediate details on that shooting. He did not release the name of the suspect, saying his relatives not been identified and notified.

Northbound Interstate 95 in south Palm Beach County was expected to be closed until late Wednesday.

Earlier, officials incorrectly said the suspect stole the woman’s car and two people died in a crash.

___

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s