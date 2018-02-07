FLOP repeats as Section VI champs with 3-1 win over Williamsville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emily Kromer scored twice and Gabbie DeMeo added a third goal to help power Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park to a 3-1 win over Williamsville and repeat as Section VI champions Wednesday night.

Williamsville’s Ella Huntley opened the scoring, redirecting a shot in front of the net in the first period.

FLOP answered a short time later near the end of the opening frame, squeezing a puck top-shelf to pull even before the buzzer. The team now advances to the state semifinal at SUNY Oswego, where they’ll face off against Section III’s Skaneateles. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.

The semifinal showdown will be a rematch of the championship game a year ago, when Skaneateles defeated FLOP 5-1.

The winner will face off against Salmon River or Beekmantown in the championship game on Sunday.