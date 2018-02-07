Fulfill your need for speed at RPM Raceway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Everybody loves it. It’s so much fun with the karts being electric there’s no fumes, you don’t smell after you’ve raced. It’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” said Scott Kreutter, RPM Raceway store manager.

At RPM Raceway kids, teens and adults can achieve their need for speed.

“With the karts being so low to the ground the speed feels a lot faster,” said Kreutter.

The go-karts can go up to 45 miles per hour.League champion Jeff Hippert says he’s raced around the whole track in just 19.5 seconds.

“I’vve always liked the competition in any motor sport. When you’re sitting on the line ready to go off your hearts just pumping you know,” said Jeff Hippert, League champion.

Jeff isn’t the only one, many people who love to race compete in leagues.

“In a tight track it’s hard to pass but, a lot of moving parts so a lot of things have to come together,” said Hippert.

“It’s an adrenaline rush and it’s workout. After you’re done with your 15 laps you definitely feel it,” said Kreutter.

RPM Raceway is open 7 days a week for more information go to https://rpmraceway.com/

