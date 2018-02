NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced Tuesday they’ve named their baby girl Stormi.

Jenner posted the name on Instagram with a photo of the baby’s tiny hand grasping her pink-polished thumb.

Stormi was born Feb. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.