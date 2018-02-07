Local athletes sign Letters of Intent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Signing Day is a special one for kids throughout the country as they formally announce their commitment to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

In Western New York, while several signed during the early period in December, several waited to sign until Wednesday.

CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL

Quarterback Jayce Johnson signed to continued his football career with Wagner.  The 6-2, 205 pound QB powered the Crusaders to Monsignor Martin Championship in 2016 and again in 2017, and to the Catholic State title in 2016 over Cardinal Hayes.

Teammate and wide receiver RJ Brandon committed to Dartmouth.  As a senior, Brandon caught 22 passes for 458 yards and was second on the team with five receiving touchdowns.

WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Maya Palmer signed to continue her academic and soccer career at Old Dominion.

Samantha Diamond will also be playing soccer in college and will be attending Hofstra University.

Senior Blake Ferrell is also staying on the pitch and will play at Mercyhurst University.

LANCASTER HIGH SCHOOL

After helping the Legends record their best season in program history (12-1) and finish as state runners-up, Joel Andreessen signed to play college football at Bryant University.

Andreessen recorded 92 tackles and five and a half sacks on defense while also rushing for 415 yards and combined to score 17 touchdowns for the Legends.

Andrea Judasz is staying local, committing to continue her soccer career with at the University at Buffalo, while Zach Drayer will play the same sport at Rhode Island.

CARDINAL O’HARA

Senior Madeleine Swoinski is staying in Western New York, and will play college soccer at Canisius.

