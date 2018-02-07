Local athletes sign Letters of Intent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Signing Day is a special one for kids throughout the country as they formally announce their commitment to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

In Western New York, while several signed during the early period in December, several waited to sign until Wednesday.

CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL

Quarterback Jayce Johnson signed to continued his football career with Wagner. The 6-2, 205 pound QB powered the Crusaders to Monsignor Martin Championship in 2016 and again in 2017, and to the Catholic State title in 2016 over Cardinal Hayes.

Teammate and wide receiver RJ Brandon committed to Dartmouth. As a senior, Brandon caught 22 passes for 458 yards and was second on the team with five receiving touchdowns.

.@CanisiusHS WR RJ Brandon and QB Jayce Johnson sign letters of intent. RJ to Dartmouth and Jayce to Wagner. More tonight @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/FBwYiIY60n — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) February 7, 2018

WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Maya Palmer signed to continue her academic and soccer career at Old Dominion.

Samantha Diamond will also be playing soccer in college and will be attending Hofstra University.

Senior Blake Ferrell is also staying on the pitch and will play at Mercyhurst University.

Today @WillNorthHigh Maya Palmer, Samantha Diamond and Blake Ferrell all signing letters of intent to play Soccer and continue education. Maya,Old Diminion, Samantha ,Hofstra and Blake, Mercyhurst. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tD0T2jWDi2 — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) February 7, 2018

LANCASTER HIGH SCHOOL

After helping the Legends record their best season in program history (12-1) and finish as state runners-up, Joel Andreessen signed to play college football at Bryant University.

Andreessen recorded 92 tackles and five and a half sacks on defense while also rushing for 415 yards and combined to score 17 touchdowns for the Legends.

Andrea Judasz is staying local, committing to continue her soccer career with at the University at Buffalo, while Zach Drayer will play the same sport at Rhode Island.

Signing day continues @LancAthletics Andrea Judasz to play soccer @UBAthletics Joe Andreessen will play football @BryantUniv and Zach Drayer to play soccer University of Rhode Island. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/qjNxRowwzw — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) February 7, 2018

CARDINAL O’HARA

Senior Madeleine Swoinski is staying in Western New York, and will play college soccer at Canisius.

Madeleine Swoinski from @cardinalohara signs her letter of intent to continue her education and soccer play @CanisiusCollege Catch her tonight at 5pm Sports @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/R6sRUH9xnH — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) February 7, 2018

