On demand snow plow app launches in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On a day like today, as much as a lot of you like the snow, shoveling and snow blowing is a hassle. It seems like the snow will never stop and either will the clearing. One man from Connecticut had similar thoughts and decided to do something about it. It’s an app called SnoHub. You simply request a snow plow and bam, in no time your plow shows up and your driveway is cleared.

James Albis, Founder and CEO of the company, came up with the idea a few years ago when he was forced to wait several hours for his snow removal services to arrive. Living on the East Coast, a place who gets a lot of snow, this was an issue. Albis shared with News 4, “I was dependent on a lot of landscapers for the most part, trying to clear my snow. And for me the only way to really solve this problem was through mobile technology and through an app.”

He used other successful apps like Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb, to help create his app. But instead of offering rides and rentals, he offers snow clearing.

It works like any other the app. Download it from the App Store or Google Play, open it up, put your address in, request a service, select your driveway type and wait. Albis said, “We don’t like to keep home owners waiting for more than 2 hours. If for whatever reason you guys are slammed, or there is not enough capacity, a homeowner has the option to opt out, there is a cancel button.”

Cancelling the service, if the wait time is over 2 hours, won’t cost you a thing. And if you’re wondering about the cost, surprisingly it is pretty reasonable. Albis said, “The starting price for up to 10 inches of snow is 39 dollars, so that is a fair and valid price for an on demand service.”

So far, a little over 70 people are using the app in the city of Buffalo, but he expects it to take off in the coming weeks.14 contractors have been approved to work in the Western New York area. 14 more are currently going through the process to be permitted to plow for the company, and they’re still looking for drivers who want to plow for them.