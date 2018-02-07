Oneida County woman selected as Olympics opening ceremony flag bearer

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Remsen native Erin Hamlin will be Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, the United States Olympic Committee announced . The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 9 at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. Hamlin was chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA members.

Hamlin will become the fourth luger to serve as U.S. flag bearer, and the first since 2010.

“It was a pretty big shock,” Hamlin told NBC, “but it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA.” With 244 athletes competing at the 2018 Olympic Games, Hamlin will carry the flag with the largest U.S. contingent ever.

A two-time world champion, Hamlin made history at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 when she became the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the sport’s 50-year Olympic history. Hamlin’s historic medal broke a 34-year streak of luge Olympic podiums dominated solely by German and Austrian women, surprising the field as she had not finished on the world cup podium for the two years leading up to the Sochi Games.

The women’s luge competition gets underway Feb. 12, when Hamlin will look to add another medal to her collection.