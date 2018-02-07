Oursler’s double-double powers Bulls to 80-42 win over Kent State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grand Island native Cassie Oursler collected her fifth double-double of the year with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Bulls cruised to an 80-42 win over Kent State Tuesday night.

The victory pushes UB’s record to 18-4 and 9-2 in MAC play.

The Bulls also improved to 8-0 at Alumni Arena matching the second best start at home in program history.

“The challenge for our players is to understand the value they have and the contentedness they have. When they come together and put a fist together they can knock people out. Sometimes we go out there and allow people to be in the game with us and look at the other team. Today, we never saw Kent State. We never saw our opponent, we saw what we’re good at and what we can offer the game. I think the fans enjoyed it and they enjoyed it more as well.”

Summer Hemphill and Hanna Hall each added 12 points in the win, while Cierra Dillard chipped in with 10.

“You can throw anyone out there, any five and they’re going to find a way to kill it together,” Oursler said after the game. “It’s just really nice to see us all play together, that’s something I’ve never really had.”

“We love our sisters, hoenstly,” senior guard Stephanie Reid added. “That’s something we’ve had since the start of the season and now it’s developed to a point where if we keep playing how we are, I don’t think anyone can stop us.”

Prior to the game, UB Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack said the key to success would be to “box out, rebound and run.”

“I think I am OK with the rebounds but I’m not as excited about the transition points because I think we missed sever or eight layups uncontested,” Jack added. “We just have to say I’m going to put her through the rim and get an and one. We’re getting closer to that. We’re right where we need to be in February and we have room to improve.”