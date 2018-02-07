Parents want youth hockey coach banned from coaching after incident

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The coach is accused of assaulting a parent in the locker room after a game. Many parents say they’re not only upset that this incident allegedly happened, but that it happened in front of their children.

News 4 is not naming the coach, but police say there is a warrant for his arrest for harassment.

Parents told News 4 they didn’t want to go on camera, but many of them say they want the coach banned from coaching any youth sport. The incident reportedly happened during a youth hockey tournament in January at the Hyde Park Ice Rink in Niagara Falls.

Parents say they were inside the locker room getting their children dressed when the coach from the opposing team came in. According to the police report he had a “physical altercation” with a parent.

Police say the coach was allegedly upset that the two teams were using the same locker room, and began shouting and throwing things in front of the young players. The report also says the coach grabbed the parent by the throat.

Parents say they now want the coach banned from coaching any youth sports.

Many of them say they’ve complained to the New York State Amateur Hockey Association. A representative from the association says they’ve received those complaints and are looking into it. He couldn’t comment on the specific case but says when there are complaints, they investigate and if it’s necessary there’s a hearing. A coach could be suspended for a short time or forever depending on the case.

USA Hockey NYSAHA says the ultimate goal is to make it safe for the children. The coach isn’t in custody yet. The arrest warrant is for harassment which is a misdemeanor.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s