DANVILLE, Ind. (WIVB) — Police in Indiana have a new way to get drivers to slow down.

Check out the sign in the video above, which was posted along a stretch of road notorious for speeding.

If a driver goes too fast, the sign posts the speed followed by emoji-like characters — either a smiley face or a frowning face.

Police in Danville say if this works, they’ll buy more of them.