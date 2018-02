BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can spend your lunch hour learning about what developers want to do with the former site of Women & Children’s Hospital.

The complex closed in November when operations moved to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development will reveal their proposals for the Elmwood Village site.

The discussion happens from Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.