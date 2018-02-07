Scientists from Puerto Rico leading research in Buffalo after hurricane destroys lab

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frances Heredia sat in Buffalo, more than 1800 miles away from home in Puerto Rico, watching as Hurricane Maria made landfall, bringing high speed winds and heavy rains to the island where she was raised.

“I felt very powerless.”

The University of Puerto Rico phD student remained concerned for weeks – she hadn’t been able to contact her family for almost 15 days. Her fears subsided after getting hold of them, hearing they’re all okay. And that’s when her focus shifted back to her research. Heredia is a biophysics candidate, leading research looking a protein present in tumors; hoping to create a product which will identify and detect its presence earlier.

“I want my research to be a product that’ll help people,” said Heredia.

She has spent four years looking into this and within a day, it was all destroyed in Puerto Rico when the hurricane hit the island.

“The building flooded,” starts the scientist. “We lost our equipment. We lost power.”

Heredia’s university has a partnership with the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute in downtown Buffalo.

“The destruction of the hurricane meant they’d have to start again,” said Edward Snell, the HWI CEO. “Samples were destroyed and everything had to be stopped.

The lab is receiving a subsidy from the National Science Foundation, allowing them to welcome scientists, like Heredia, to the Queen City research center to continue looking into a variety of topics.

There are three scientists from Puerto Rico living here now.

“We’ve enabled them to carry on so they can get their research done and we can get the results in a timely manner.”

For Heredia, carrying on means showing resiliency; that she’s stronger than the storm that hit her home.

“It’s life changing,” said the scientist. “If we didn’t have this help, we would’ve lost everything.”

To donate to the lab and help scientists like Frances, visit the HWI website here.