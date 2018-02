(WIVB) — New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is asking drivers to get a REAL ID.

Starting in October 2020, you’ll no longer be able to fly in the U.S. with just a driver’s license. You’ll need what’s called a Federal REAL ID or an enhanced license if you don’t want to carry supporting documents with your license.

New driver’s licenses will be marked “not for federal purposes.”

A secondary ID will also be needed to get into federal buildings.

REAL IDs are available now.

