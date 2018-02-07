Thousands of flu vaccines available at locally owned pharmacies

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The line is lengthy, wrapping around to the back counter, at Family Medical Pharmacy. People are waiting to ask questions and they’re waiting for flu shots.

“We don’t want people to panic,” said Dennis Galluzzo, the co-owner at Family Medical Pharmacy. “We can make it [the flu shot] available to them.”

Galluzzo, who the executive director of the Pharmacist Association of WNY, made some calls Tuesday morning, checking on the inventory – noting there are enough flu shots in the region.

“The independent retailers have available to them thousands and thousands of doses. What happens is the big box stores allocate a certain amount of vaccines for their stores seasonally. When they run out, they can’t get it back fast enough.”

Galluzzo says under Governor Cuomo’s decree, pharmacists can give the shot to anyone over the age of 2. The pharmacist says most pharmacies have the vaccine for kids 3 years of age or older but suggests people call around to make sure the correct shot is there.

He says the more than 70 locally owned pharmacies are ready to provide the shot and help protect people from the virus.

“We are kind of in an epidemic here in Western New York and it has affected people greatly. We need to spread the word for people to get vaccinated.”