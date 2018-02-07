Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at a Buffalo store.

The ticket, which was for the February 6 drawing, was sold at Allentown Trading Co. at 553 Delaware Ave.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 04-14-21-34-39. The ticket is worth $22,421.50.

Winning tickets must be cashed within one year of the drawing. They may be claimed at any Lottery Customer Service Center in the state.

Local centers include 165 Genesee St. in Buffalo and Hamburg Gaming at the Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Ave. in Hamburg.