BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Space-X is celebrating its historic launch of the world’s most powerful rocket.

The private space company, founded by Elon Musk, is hoping the heavy-lift rocket will eventually take humans to the moon or Mars.

Tim Collins, a community education instructor with the Williamsville Space Lab Planetarium stopped by the News 4 studio Wednesday to talk about what the achievement means for the future of space travel.