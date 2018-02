BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 33-year-old West Seneca man has pleaded guilty to sexual conduct against a child.

David Moretto pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child.

Moretto was arrested in March 2017 by West Seneca Police for engaging in sexual acts with an underage female over the course of two years.

He faces five to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced March 26.