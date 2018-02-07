Winter weather snarls last half of morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter weather was back in Western New York Wednesday, pushing into the metro just in time to slow the last half of the morning to commute to a crawl in many places.

Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak said the city had more than 30 plows out on the roads throughout the day, working to clean up. The plows started on the main roads and secondary roads in the morning, and were on track to plow the side and back streets in the afternoon.

Across Western New York, plow crews hit the roads very early in the morning in the hours before the flakes started to fly to put down salt to pre-treat the roads.

Many municipalities in our area have seen a tough year for salt supplies because plow crews have had to be out so often this season, but Commissioner Stepniak says Buffalo is still in good shape.

During an update for the media just before noon Wednesday, he asked city residents to follow parking rules to allow plows to come through when they can.

He also reminded residents to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes to help everyone get around safely.

Wednesday morning’s commute was marked with several crashes, including one that shut down several lanes of the Skyway for a time.

The snow is expected to wrap up later in the afternoon Wednesday for most of the Buffalo metro area.