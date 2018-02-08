2018 Buffalo Auto Show kicks off Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the Buffalo Auto show there’s something for everyone. Whether you have your eye on a sport car like the 2018 Corvette or just dreaming about one, there are hundreds of different types of brand new 2018 cars and even a few 2019 too.

“We’ve got all the high end cars the Maserati, the Mercedes, we’ve got the BMW, the limited editions, those are always the ones that people really want to see. Most of us can’t afford them so they come and fantasize,” said Paul Stasiak, Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association President.

Looking for some eye candy? How about a half a million dollar Mercedes Benz.

“It’s a 2014 Mercedes Benz sls it’s a black series it’s part of their performance division, it’s currently one of the most desirable performance Mercedes Benz on the market,” said Ryan Riegel, Buffalo Car Care owner.

If something practical is more your style, “I think our best seller would be an SUV and crossover vehicle the mini SUVs,” said Stasiak.

NFADA President Paul Stasiak says now is actually the best time to buy a car, “It sounds crazy, it’s February the manufacturers throw additional money on the for a 4 or 5 week window, the dealers incentivize it, it’s coming off winter they want to get rid of cars for the spring.”

At the Auto show there’s a treat for NASCAR lovers, and even those who love Back to the Future.

“It’s a uniquely designed car, even though it’s 30 years old it still looks very modern today. It became almost an infamous car then Back to the Future came along,” said Ken Kapalowski.

For more information about the Buffalo Auto show, go to https://www.buffaloautoshow.com/