Case of Hepatitis A found in homeless person at Buffalo City Mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County officials say there was a case of Hepatitis A at the Buffalo City Mission at 100 E. Tupper St.

According to officials, a homeless person was recently hospitalized, and it was confirmed that they had Hepatitis A. That person is no longer in a shelter, but instead, an isolated place to prevent the risk of spreading the disease.

Those who visited the Buffalo City Mission between January 24 and February 4 are asked to get vaccinated.

There will be a clinic at the City Mission on Friday from 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Anyone who attends the clinic must bring their driver’s license or pre-register here.

