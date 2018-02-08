Defense lawyer attacks credibility of key government witness

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer attacked the credibility of a key government witness at the trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo before the witness lashed back, calling the questions insulting.

Attorney Barry Bohrer defended longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco Wednesday by highlighting lies and crimes committed by government witness Todd Howe. Bohrer suggested Howe would lie to avoid prison.

Howe says the suggestion is insulting.

Howe and Percoco were close friends before Howe cooperated with prosecutors against Percoco.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty to charges he accepted over $300,000 in bribes from an energy consultant and two real estate developers.

Bohrer began cross examining by asking Howe if he is an honest man.

Howe says he is today. He admitted to years of dishonesty and crimes.