Dow down 800 as stocks sink steadily

(AP) – The Dow Jones industrials are down 800 points, extending the market’s losses.

Stocks started to fall in early trading and extended their losses throughout the morning.

The market’s turmoil began last Friday and has continued this week as investors worried about early signs of inflation.

Analysts have also been saying the market has gotten much too expensive after a huge run-up over the last year and has been long overdue for a pullback.

The Dow was down 810 points, or 3.3 percent, to 24,088.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 77 points, or 2.9 percent, to 2,603.

The S&P 500 is down 9.3 percent from the record high it set January 26.

The Nasdaq composite lost 212 points, or 3 percent, to 6,838.

