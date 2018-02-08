Elderly man to be sentenced after attacking wife with hammer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly man will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon after attacking his wife with a hammer.

Martin Turkiewicz,, 88, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault.

He admitted to hitting his wife several times in the head with a claw hammer, causing a skull fracture and brain bleed.

It happened at the Garden Gate Health Care Facility on Union Rd. in Cheektowaga.

His wife, Rita Turkiewicz, 87, suffers from dementia and other health issues.

Turkiewicz’s attorney says he was trying to ease his wife’s pain. He has been out on bail, living at home.

One of his relatives has been living with him, providing around-the-clock supervision.

Turkiewicz was also not allowed to see his wife, except for supervised visits on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Christmas Eve.