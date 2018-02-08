Emergency home heating funds available for New Yorkers

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say more funding is available for residents facing problems keeping their homes heated this winter.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the additional funding will help eligible New Yorkers struggling to afford heating fuel or facing the likelihood of having their utility service shut off.

The Democrat says those people can apply for a second emergency benefit through the federal Home Energy Assistance Program starting on Monday. Families earning up to nearly $53,500 per year can qualify for assistance.

State officials say they’ve seen a 40-percent increase in requests for emergency heating assistance this winter when compared to last year. Households that have already received the benefit known as HEAP are eligible for applying for additional funding.

Applications are accepted at local social services agencies.

