Fatal shooting of transgender woman being investigated as hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is investigating the death of a transgender woman on Shepard St. this week as a potential hate crime.

The 35-year-old victim was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene.

The shooting happened on the street’s 100 block on Tuesday evening.

Flynn’s office released a statement on the matter, which said “The Erie County District Attorney’s Office, along with Buffalo Police, is investigating the death of a transgender woman killed on Shepard Street. The DA’s Office is also extremely concerned about a spike in homicides of transgender people across the country and will be, as part of this investigation, looking into whether or not this is a potential hate crime.”