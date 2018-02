BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Frontier Airlines has announced two more low-fare non-stop destinations for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In April, the airline will begin nonstop flights to Austin, Texas and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina- as low as $29 each way.

This announcement comes just two months after the carrier began service in the Buffalo community with nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The carrier will soon begin flights to Denver.