Ghanian man pleads guilty to defrauding WNY woman through online romance scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York resident fell prey to an Internet romance scheme, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a person she believed to be “Marvin Roecker”, who she met on the online dating site “MillionaireMatch,com”.

As it turns out, the Roecker she was speaking to did not exist- his picture on the site was actually a real estate agent from Texas, whose name was not Marvin Roecker.

Instead, according to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, the online relationship was a fraud devised by Adams Amen, a citizen of Ghana, who resides in Detroit, Michighan, and his co-conspirators, also Ghanian nationals.

“After successfully building rapport, victims were asked to wire money to assist with fictitious business ventures, family emergencies, or inheritances,” a statement said Thursday. “Victims did so, wiring funds to accounts in Ghana, the United Kingdom, and to accounts in the United States controlled by Ghanaian nationals, including Amen.”

Amen pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Buffalo federal court.

On March 2, 2016, the victim wired $65,000 to Amen’s TD Bank account.

On March 21, following a request by “Marvin Roecker,” the victim wired another $180,000 to a bank account located in the United Kingdom, which was controlled by a co-conspirator.

Text messages between the defendant and co-defendant Jason Osei Bonsu demonstrate that both were participants in the scheme to defraud the WNY victim. For instance, Amen and Bonsu discussed quickly withdrawing the money she sent to prevent the bank from becoming suspicious

Other victims were also targeted. Between March 28, 2015, and June 15, 2017, victims wired $881,656 directly to accounts controlled by the defendant. One victim deposited $27,990 cash directly into Amen’s account. Victims lost a total of $909,646.

Amen faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced May 23.