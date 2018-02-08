Reinhart leads Sabres over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- It took nearly a month but the Sabres finally reached their 1,000th home win in franchise history.

The milestone was the product of a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead only to see it disappear when Anders Lee tied the game 3-3 in third period. The Sabres have been on the short end of a lot one goal games this season but Sam Reinhart would save the day. The Sabres forward snapped a 3-3 tie with 4:14 remaining, notching his third point of the game.

Jack Eichel, Evan Rodrigues and Ryan O’Reilly also had goals for the blue and gold.

The Sabres next game is Saturday in Boston.