Reinhart leads Sabres over Islanders

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- It took nearly a month but the Sabres finally reached their 1,000th home win in franchise history.

The milestone was the product of a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead only to see it disappear when Anders Lee tied the game 3-3 in third period. The Sabres have been on the short end of a lot one goal games this season but Sam Reinhart would save the day. The Sabres forward snapped a 3-3 tie with 4:14 remaining, notching his third point of the game.

Jack Eichel, Evan Rodrigues and Ryan O’Reilly also had goals for the blue and gold.

The Sabres next game is Saturday in Boston.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s