Rochester man charged with DWI after accident involving Uber vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man was charged with DWI and vehicular assault Wednesday following a two-car accident at John Daly Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Niagara Falls Police, a 30-year-old Buffalo man operating as an Uber driver was driving north on John Daly Boulevard struck an eastbound van making a left turn into his path.

The driver of the van, Douglas R. Hammond, 55, of Rochester, was charged with DWI and second degree vehicular assault, as well as failure to yield right of way on a left turn.

A back seat passenger in the Uber, a 22-year-old Amherst woman, was transported by ambulance to ECMC for treatment of a serious head injury. She is currently listed in stable condition. Neither driver was hurt.

Hammond was arraigned in Niagara Falls Court.

