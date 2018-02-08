Scholar Athlete: Brian Beck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brian Beck admits he couldn’t decide on one sport to play in high school.

“So, I picked my favorite three and I ran with them,” he said.

The Hamburg senior isn’t just at the top of his game — earning a combined 13 varsity letters in hockey, golf and tennis — but the top of his class with an average that jumps past 100.

“It’s no accident he’s doing as well in the classroom and in the different sports,” Hamburg AP Calc BC Teacher Derek Hill said. “Some of the common themes we’re seeing is an incredible focus, just a laser focus. He doesn’t have an off button. He brings his absolute best every single day.”

“He’s good at juggling everying,” Joe Tretter added. “He’s a fantastic tennis player and Latin student.”

Yes, Latin — a subject he was named Student of the Year in, for 2015-2016.

“One of the nice things about Brian is that he is a fanstastic studen, he’s a super nice kid,” Varsity Golf Coach Larry Dubill added. “You see athletes on an everyday basis that excel in so many areas but are one of the humblest young athletes I know.”

Brian has already been accepted to college. He’ll heading to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with the goal of becomming a doctor either specializing in cardiology or family care.

“I’ve always had that competitive mentality where I want o be the best that my family instilled in me from a young age and to do everything to the best of my ability,” he said.

