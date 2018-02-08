Some BMHA housing tenants say a host of issues continue to pile up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of people living in low income city housing say they are being neglected.

Thursday, News 4 talked to three tenants at three separate apartment complexes owned by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA).

Tenants say a host of issues continue to pile up. Some people have been without hot water for days.

“You can’t take no shower, you can’t cook, you can’t wash. It’s aggravating to be without water for two weeks, that’s nasty,” said a tenant at Jasper Parrish apartments.

“If you have to boil some water and it’s coming from them pipes, that ain’t enough to give you a bath,” said another tenant at Perry Street apartments.

One Perry Street tenant says she’s had mold issues in her bedroom for two years.

“You can’t sleep back there at all, if I had guests from out of town, they don’t have a place to sleep. I either want them to fix it or find me a place to move if that’s the case, but I really don’t want to move, I shouldn’t have to move because of their mistake.”

Tenants say they just want answers and they want the issues addressed.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen told News 4 he has received serious complaints about the A.D. Price housing complex on Jefferson Avenue, also owned by the BMHA.

“A senior citizen was found to be in her house for over a week with no heat, no hot water and next door a person in a wheel chair had no heat and no hot water,” said Council President Pridgen.

All three buildings are owned by BMHA, but the Jefferson Avenue complex is run by Shinda Management Corp.

Buffalo Common Council is launching an investigation into the complaints at the A.D. Price housing complex.

“It has become a tad bit confusing of who is responsible for what, so what I’ve asked for is the actual contract of Shinda Management. As of today, we have not received that contract,” said Pridgen.

Council members are expected to meet with Shinda Management Corp. next week about the Jefferson Avenue apartment issues.

News 4 reached out to the BMHA several times for answers, but the agency never responded.