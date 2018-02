BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating a scam letter that is being sent to residents of Western New York.

The letter is purportedly issued by NatWest Bank in the UK and promises an inheritance opportunity.

Several Erie County residents have reported receiving the letter.

Anyone who receives such a letter is advised to refrain from providing any information; do not respond to the letter in any way.

State Police are continuing to investigate.