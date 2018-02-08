Suspect in death of Williamsville East graduate arrested

Related Coverage Graduate of Williamsville East fatally shot in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Miami Beach police have arrested a suspect in the death of Williamsville East graduate Kamil Patel.

Police say Jeremiah Dorvilus was the driver of the vehicle used during Patel’s death.

Patel was 29 when he was fatally shot last month.

Dorvilus has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for a second suspect — 32-year-old Tyrone Jackson.

“He is wanted for the murder of Kamil Patel and considered armed and dangerous,” police tweeted.

Here are photos and more information, courtesy of police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.