Toronto police: remains of 6 found in serial killer probe

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say they’ve recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Lead investigator Det. St. Hank Idsinga said Thursday all the remains were found in planters on the property. McArthur used it as storage in exchange for doing the landscaping.

McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men last seen in the “Gay Village” district of Toronto. Not long after that, he was charged with the murders of three more men and police said they were on a wide search for other possible victims.

Idsinga says remains from Kinsman were found at the property.

Police expect to lay more charges.