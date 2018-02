Related Coverage WNY Babies “R” Us on list of stores planned to close

BOSTON (WIVB) — As a number of Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores prepare to close, those locations will be offering discounts on a variety of items.

The store closing sales began on Wednesday.

One of the stores set to close is the Babies ‘R’ Us on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. It is among roughly 180 other Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores set to close.

Closing sales are expected to wrap up by mid-April.