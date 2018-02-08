UB police looking for information on theft suspects

(Picture: UB police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB police are looking for a group of people they say took someone’s wallet.

The incident happened Tuesday on the third floor of the Student Union on the North Campus.

“The suspects in these images crowded around and intimidated a victim before taking his wallet from his bag,” UB police wrote.

The next day, police say the same three people went into an office without permission in Kimball Tower on the South Campus.

Anyone who recognizes these people can call UB police at (716) 645-2222.

A silent witness report can be filed here.

Suspects

