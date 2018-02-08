Wilson man charged with burglarizing motor home

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Wilson man in connection with a October burglary at a stored motor home in Youngstown.

Richard L. Baldwin, 33, of Wilson, was charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree grand larceny on Wednesday.

Baldwin is accused of burglarizing a stored motor home on Balmer Road in Youngstown. According to sheriff’s reports, a fingerprint recovered at the scene by the Crime Scene Investigation Unit led investigators to Baldwin.

He was arraigned in Town of Porter Court and released.

He’ll return Feb. 14.