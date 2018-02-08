WNY’s “Limbo Queen” ready for late night debut

LOS ANGELES, California (WIVB) – Tonight Buffalo’s own Shemika Charles will take over late night TV on CBS. She’ll be a guest on the “Late Late Show with James Corden,” which airs here in WNY at 12:37 a.m. Friday.

Shemika already set two Guinness World Records for limbo dancing, and she spoke with News 4 via Skype about her meteoric rise to stardom.

“It’s just been crazy,” Shemika admitted. She recalled waiting to get on a flight and being challenged by her boyfriend to limbo her way under a row of airport seats. “I was like, really, I’ve done it before – why right now?”

The video of that airport stunt went viral within 24 hours — as did a clip of her dancing her way under a truck. “It has been such an explosion of things. From that video so many other things came; CNN picked it up, Sports Illustrated picked it up. Basically all of these major blogs picked up this video, and from that, offers came for different TV shows, different appearances and interviews,” Shemika recalled.

Shemika now splits here time between Las Vegas and LA, but Buffalo has her heart and her family. “My family has everything to do with why I limbo and why I developed this passion for performing, so it means a lot to them, and that means a lot to me.”

The native of Trinidad and Tobago started training twelve years ago. She says limbo helps preserve part of her culture. “This is a cultural thing. This is a very important thing because I feel like with me being blessed with this unique talent.”