Assemblyman Brian Kolb ends gubernatorial campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R,C.I,Ref.-Canandaigua) announced Friday that he is ending his campaign for governor.

“As I left my home before dawn this morning, saying goodbye to my incredible wife, I knew that I’d be spending the next week, the week after, and every week for at least the next nine months on the road, away from my loving family,” Kolb said in a statement Friday. “That moment helped put what is truly important in life back into perspective.”

Kolb thanked those who helped with his campaign in the statement.

“It has been humbling to have the support of so many Republican County Chairs and State Committeepeople from all across our state,” he said.

Kolb will continue to serve as Assembly Leader.