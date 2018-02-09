Assemblyman Brian Kolb ends gubernatorial campaign

By Published:
(Photo of Kolb, courtesy of his biography on the New York State Assembly website)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R,C.I,Ref.-Canandaigua) announced Friday that he is ending his campaign for governor.

“As I left my home before dawn this morning, saying goodbye to my incredible wife, I knew that I’d be spending the next week, the week after, and every week for at least the next nine months on the road, away from my loving family,” Kolb said in a statement Friday. “That moment helped put what is truly important in life back into perspective.”

Kolb thanked those who helped with his campaign in the statement.

“It has been humbling to have the support of so many Republican County Chairs and State Committeepeople from all across our state,” he said.

Kolb will continue to serve as Assembly Leader.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s