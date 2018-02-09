Buffalo police disbanding Strike Force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department has decided to disband its specialized Strike Force.

Mayor Byron Brown established it several years ago to fight gangs, drugs and guns in high crime areas.

The unit has faced criticism recently from some citizen groups who say the road blocks and other tactics the Strike Force used unfairly targeted minority neighborhoods.

Last year, the Buffalo Common Council requested records detailing their activities.

Buffalo police say the members of the Strike Force will be moved to regular patrol and other specialized units.