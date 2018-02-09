California man pleads guilty after scheme involving 4 local restaurants

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A California man who had a role in an illegal immigration scheme has pleaded guilty.

Marguin Sanchez, 23, had been charged with conspiracy to employ unlawful aliens. The maximum penalty for his crime is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Sanchez, along with Jose Sanchez-Ocampo, helped Sergio Ramses Mucino hire illegal immigrants to work at four Mexican restaurants in western New York.

The restaurants were Don Tequila and Agave in Buffalo, El Agave in Cheektowaga and La Divina in Kenmore.

Officials say Sanchez was responsible for paying the workers in cash and buying homes in his name, where the illegal workers lived.

Sanchez-Ocampo will be sentenced on March 5 and charges are still pending against Mucino. Sanchez will be sentenced on June 7.

