CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Clarence teen pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder Friday in Erie County Court.

Zachery Aroix faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 16.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, in March 2017, Aroix and two other defendants lured a victim to a construction site off of Gentwood Drive to attempt to rob him at gunpoint.

When the victim attempted to flee, Aroix shot the victim in the leg with a 12-gauge shotgun.