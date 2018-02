BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Daemen shot 50 percent from the floor and had three players reach doubles figures in a 77-70 over their I-90 rivals from Robert Wesleyan on Friday.

With the win, the Wildcats push their winning streak to three straight as they improve to 17-7 overall and 11-3 in conference action.

Aleks Miljenovic led the way with 19, as Andrew Sischo added 18 while Jay Sarkis chipped in with 15.

Daemen returns to the court in a week when it hosts Molloy College on Feb. 16.