Deputies issue alert for missing Rochester-area couple

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An alert has been issued for a couple in Perinton that have gone missing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 73-year-old Robert Ross and 72-year-old Mary Ross were last heard from in late January.

Robert Ross is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. Mary is five-foot-four-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

They own a 2017 white Kia Sorrento with the vanity license plate “BLUSTERY.”

A missing persons report was filed on Monday. Robert Ross has cancer and his treatment requires him to be at the Wilmot Cancer Institute everyday at 3 p.m.

Robert and his wife Mary Ross would attend these treatments together. After three days of missing his appointments, the hospital called the Monroe County Sheriffs Department and asked from them to conduct an wellness check.

Their son, Robby Ross, who lives in Boston, was then notified. He called the home but there was no answer.

On February 8, Robby says they found out that the last cell phone ping from Mary’s phone was in Charlotte at 3:15 p.m. on the day they went missing. But the couple was no where to be found in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

