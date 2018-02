(WIVB) — The video above shows the last picture SpaceX was able to capture of a Tesla Roadster in space.

Elon Musk posted it, showing their “Starman” wearing a SpaceX astronaut suit, while sitting in the cherry red electric car.

SpaceX sent the Tesla into space Tuesday on Falcon Heavy. It’s the world’s most powerful operational rocket.

In an online post, Musk said the Roadster was heading to Mars, and then the asteroid belt.