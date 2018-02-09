Forestville schools in lockout after threats were made

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, the Forestville Central School District went into lockout after someone made threats against the school.

Thursday night, the school received a call from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office about the threat.

During a lockout, the school day continues as normal, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

Superintendent Renee Garrett says the school district is taking every precaution to keep students and staff safe.

Here is the statement she sent to News 4:

“Last night, the Superintendent received a phone call from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. The Deputy informed the Superintendent that an individual made threats against the school. We are taking every precaution to keep our students and staff safe. We will be in lockout until further notice. The police are assisting and will remain present. All staff have been reminded to remain diligent in upholding our safety standards and report any suspicious behavior.”

Law enforcement officials are assisting the school as the lockout remains in place.