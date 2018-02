BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A legend of Batavia radio has passed away.

Wayne Fuller joined WBTA in Batavia in 1967, working for the station on and off since then.

In his most recent position with WBTA, Fuller was an afternoon announcer. Along with that, he was also known in the local sports world as a longtime announcer for both the Batavia Muckdogs baseball team and the Rochester Lancers soccer team.

Fuller passed away on Friday morning following a battle with health issues. He was 70.